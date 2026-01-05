4 in custody after sub shop burglary, police chase in Downers Grove

Four people were arrested after a burglary and police chase early Monday in west suburban Downers Grove.

Police said, around 2 a.m., officers saw multiple people commit a burglary at the Mr. Submarine sandwich shop on Ogden Avenue in Downers Grove.

Two vehicles fled the scene, and police stopped one of the vehicles near Ogden Avenue and Interstate 355, where two women were taken into custody.

The second vehicle fled south on I-355, before stopping near Maple Avenue and I-355, where four people got out and ran off.

Two men were arrested after a short foot chase, but two other suspects got away.

No charges have yet been announced against the four people who were arrested.