Teen shoots man who pulled knife on woman during domestic incident in Bronzeville, Chicago police say
A 14-year-old shot a man who pulled a knife on a woman during what police called a domestic disturbance in Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood.
Around 11 p.m., police said a 33-year-old man and a woman were involved in a domestic incident when the man pulled out a knife. Police said the teen then took out a gun and shot the man in the shoulder.
This took place inside a home in the 4800 block of S. Drexel Avenue.
The man was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
Police are speaking with a person of interest and investigating the circumstances of the shooting.