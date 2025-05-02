Watch CBS News
Teen shoots man who pulled knife on woman during domestic incident in Bronzeville, Chicago police say

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
Elyssa Kaufman

CBS Chicago

Teen shoots man who pulled knife on woman during domestic incident on Chicago's South Side
A 14-year-old shot a man who pulled a knife on a woman during what police called a domestic disturbance in Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood. 

Around 11 p.m., police said a 33-year-old man and a woman were involved in a domestic incident when the man pulled out a knife. Police said the teen then took out a gun and shot the man in the shoulder. 

This took place inside a home in the 4800 block of S. Drexel Avenue.

The man was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. 

Police are speaking with a person of interest and investigating the circumstances of the shooting. 

