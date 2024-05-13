Dolton, Illinois trustees appoint mayor pro tempore amid scandals involving mayor

DOLTON, Ill. (CBS) -- The Dolton Village Board of Trustees voted Monday night to appoint a mayor pro tempore.

Trustee Jason House was approved as mayor pro tem at the village board meeting Monday night. In the position, he could fill in for the mayor in certain situations.

"We're really just trying to make sure that if something critical comes up, that there's a signature on deck that can move it forward," House said.

Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard did not attend the board meeting Monday night, Henyard is under investigation amid a series of allegations of impropriety and corruption.

The FBI recently served two subpoenas to the village—in a probe many believe centers around Henyard and her lack of transparency.

The board had hire former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot to investigate Henyard. Last week, Henyard vetoed that plan, saying: "How dare you think you can come into someone's town and investigate? You will not get paid."

Other scandals have also plagued the south suburban village lately. A former village worker claims she was sexually assaulted by a village trustee while on a village-funded trip to Las Vegas.