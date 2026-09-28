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Dolton, Illinois, police officer placed on administrative leave after incident captured on video

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a digital producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
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Adam Harrington,
Liz Miller

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A police officer has been placed on administrative leave in the south Chicago suburb of Dolton after an incident at a home over the weekend.

The Village of Dolton acknowledged that it was aware of a video circulating online, in which a man can be heard telling an officer to get off his property in Calumet City. The man says the officer slapped him, and also claims the officer shot at him.

The village did not provide details of what took place in the incident this past Saturday. But on Facebook, the man who had the conflict with the officer claimed that it began when the officer accused him of speeding.

"The officer involved has been placed on administrative leave pending a full and thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding this incident," the village said in a statement. "Because this is an active personnel matter and investigation, the Village will provide additional details at the appropriate time."

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