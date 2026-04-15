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Dolton residents asked to stay indoors amid barricade situation

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
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Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

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Dolton residents were asked to stay indoors amid a barricade situation following a domestic incident on Wednesday morning. 

The Village of Dolton confirmed a person connected to an armed domestic incident is barricaded inside a car in the 14800 block of Wabash Avenue. Village officials said a SWAT team and specialized units are on the scene. 

 Residents are asked to avoid the area and stay indoors until further notice. 

Police will continue to provide updates. 

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