Dolton residents asked to stay indoors amid barricade situation

Dolton residents were asked to stay indoors amid a barricade situation following a domestic incident on Wednesday morning.

The Village of Dolton confirmed a person connected to an armed domestic incident is barricaded inside a car in the 14800 block of Wabash Avenue. Village officials said a SWAT team and specialized units are on the scene.

Residents are asked to avoid the area and stay indoors until further notice.

Police will continue to provide updates.