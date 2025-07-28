Dolly Parton's Imagination Library launches in Will County

A new program meant to help encourage reading with free books for younger children kicks off Monday in Will County.

The Imagination Library, a free book-gifting program, was created through a partnership between Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant, the Will County Center for Economic Development, and the Dollywood Foundation.

The program mails free age-appropriate books to kids up to five years old.

Parents interested in the program can now register their kids to help start their own home libraries.

The C.W. Avery Family YMCA in Plainfield, Illinois, will celebrate the program at 1 p.m., including story time and an activity session for young kids. The event is invitation-only.