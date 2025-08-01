26 dogs removed from Chicago Lawn home amid animal cruelty investigation

More than two dozen dogs were removed from a home on Friday in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood, after police responded to a report of animal cruelty.

Police said officers were called to a home in the 3300 block of West 65th Place around 4:30 p.m. for a report of animal cruelty, and found multiple dogs in the back yard and garage. At least one of the dogs was injured.

Chicago Animal Care and Control officials confirmed 26 dogs were removed from a home.

Officials said the situation would place an additional strain on the city's animal shelter, which is already near capacity.

In July, the city's animal shelter took in an average of more than 50 cats and dogs per day.

"While animals involved in this case will not be immediately available, we have hundreds of other pets currently waiting for loving homes. Adoption fees are waived for the entire month of August, and we encourage the public to visit the shelter. For those unable to adopt, fostering is also a vital way to help, and we work with multiple rescue partners who offer foster programs," a Chicago Animal Care and Control spokesperson said. "We appreciate the public's continued support and compassion for the animals in our care."

Area 1 detectives were conducting an investigation into the animal cruelty allegations.