Dogs and their humans flock to Montrose Harbor for PAWS Chicago 5K Walk/Run
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Feet were moving and tails were wagging Saturday morning at PAWS Chicago's second annual 5K Walk/Run at Montrose Harbor.
The walk and run is the largest dog-friendly charity event in Chicago.
PAWS is the city's largest no-kill shelter, and the fun run benefited animals looking for forever homes.
Thousands of people and pets participate each year.
There were lots of family and Fido-friendly activities and opportunities to learn more about pet adoption.
