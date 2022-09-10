Dogs and their humans flock to Montrose Harbor for PAWS Chicago 5K Walk/Run

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Feet were moving and tails were wagging Saturday morning at PAWS Chicago's second annual 5K Walk/Run at Montrose Harbor.

The walk and run is the largest dog-friendly charity event in Chicago.

PAWS is the city's largest no-kill shelter, and the fun run benefited animals looking for forever homes.

Thousands of people and pets participate each year.

There were lots of family and Fido-friendly activities and opportunities to learn more about pet adoption.