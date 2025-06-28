Video shows moment husky reunites with family after being missing for over 3 years

Dog reunites with family after being missing for 3 years

After years of searching, a family was reunited with their missing dog.

The Chicago Animal Care and Control shared the heartwarming moment via social media on Friday.

The animal shelter said the family was separated from their husky for over three years. But thanks to a microchip, the pup's family was found.

The video showed that it took the dog a moment to recognize the family's scent. Once she did, her tail started wagging uncontrollably as she received rubs and kisses.

The animal shelter is reminding pet owners to microchip their pets and ensure the information is up to date.