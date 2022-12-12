Dog accidentally sets off fire alarm at doggy daycare

(CBS) -- You might think it's a tall tale, but we promise it's not. Things got a little out of control at a doggy day camp in Iowa, and the fire department stepped in.

During playtime, Birdie got into a little mischief. Security video footage from Dogwoods Lodge shows the precocious pooch was roughhousing with her canine companions, when she jumped and hit the building's fire alarm.

Of course, there was no fire, but the local fire department didn't know that, and rushed out to investigate.

Birdie seemed just fine with it all. Everyone else, not so much.

"She didn't seem to care at all. The other dogs were freaking out," Birdie's owner said.

The firefighters forgave Birdie.

Her owner said she's just glad her dog gets her mischief out of her system when she's not at home.