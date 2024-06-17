Police shoot and kill dog that attacked man in Chicago alley

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A police officer shot and killed one of two stray dogs that were attacking a man Monday morning in the East Chatham neighborhood.

Around 10:35 a.m., officers responded to the alley in the 8000 block of South Maryland Avenue, where two stray dogs were repeatedly biting a 20-year-old man.

A responding officer shot one of the dogs, and both dogs ran off, according to police.

The man who had been bitten was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition with multiple bite wounds.

The dog that was shot was later found dead more than a mile away, in the 1600 block of East 77th Street.