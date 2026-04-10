Wisconsin sheriff sues Skokie woman for defamation over claims of immigration detention

A Wisconsin sheriff is suing an Illinois woman for $1 million, accusing her of defamation, saying her claims of being detained by federal immigration officials in the Dodge County Jail are a hoax.

Sundas "Sunny" Naqvi drew national attention last month, when the 28-year-old claimed she and five others returned from a work trip in Turkey on March 5, and were held by U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents at O'Hare International Airport for 30 hours, moved to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Broadview, and then transferred to the Dodge County Jail.

Her supporters, including Cook County Commissioner Kevin Morrison, a family friend, decried her alleged detainment, and her story sparked outcry and protests.

But her claims were later disputed by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, which released surveillance images they said show Naqvi was able to leave O'Hare about 90 minutes after she landed.

On Friday, Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt filed a defamation lawsuit against Naqvi and Morrison, and outlined evidence he said proves her claims were false.

"They have not been supported by any – any – verified evidence at all," Schmidt said.

Schmidt released surveillance videos, documents, and text messages he said refute Naqvi's claims.

"At no point was Sundas Naqvi in the custody of the Dodge County Sheriff's office," he said.

Schmidt showed a guest folio that appears to show Naqvi checked into a hotel in Rosemont, Illinois, about three hours after she landed at O'Hare on March 5.

He also showed surveillance video that appears to show Naqvi was driven to Beaver Dam, Wisconsin, and back to the Chicago area on March 7 by an ex-boyfriend.

The sheriff said the ex-boyfriend told him he gave Naqvi about $25,000 over a matter of weeks, including for her flight to Turkey.

Schmidt said Naqvi's story damaged his agency's reputation.

"I don't have any charges here in Dodge County to bring against her. My only recourse is to make sure that the public knows that she can't do this," he said.

CBS News Chicago tried to reach Naqvi at her home on Friday, but no one answered the door.

Julius Kim, an attorney in southeastern Wisconsin, said the time and resources required to prosecute defamation cases means it's rare for such cases to be brought by law enforcement.

"I think it's very, very rare. In fact, this is the first time I've heard of a county sheriff in their individual capacity file a defamation suit against claims that were made against them," he said. "When we deal with public figures, there's an extra burden, an extra standard that he has to overcome, and that is he has to show that the person who defamed him did it with actual malice."

In a statement, Morrison said he could not comment on pending litigation.

The lawsuit also names 10 "John Doe" defendants who are unknown people living outside of Wisconsin who are accused of participating in the publication or republication of false claims against the sheriff, and whose real names will be added to the lawsuit when they are identified.