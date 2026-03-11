DHS, sheriff's departments deny Skokie woman's claims she was held at O'Hare, taken to ICE facility

The Department of Homeland Security released new details on Wednesday involving the Skokie woman who claimed that federal agents detained her and five coworkers for nearly two days after they got off their flight from Turkey to O'Hare.

The federal government, along with her alleged employer and two sheriff's departments, is denying that it happened.

This comes following a press conference held on Sunday outside the Broadview ICE processing facility for 28-year-old Sunny Naqvi. Among those who spoke at the conference were Cook County Commissioner Kevin Morrison and Naqvi's sister, Sarah Afzul. Naqvi herself was not in attendance to speak about the alleged incident.

"She was on a work trip with five other employees, two were us citizens, and three were green card holders," Morrison said.

"She is here right now, she just doesn't want the spotlight to be put on her," Afzul said during the conference.

She said they tracked Naqvi's location last week while she was in custody with federal agents. She said they held Naqvi at O'Hare, then the Broadview processing center, and brought her across state lines to a prison -- not an immigration facility -- in Dodge County, Wisconsin. U.S. Customs and Border Protection responded on Monday, saying the "the passenger's claims are blatantly false."

On Wednesday, CBP shared photos of Naqvi entering customs secondary inspection after her flight from Turkey last Thursday at 10:46 a.m. She left at 11:42 a.m. The photos coincide with CBP's statement about the alleged incident.

"Summer Sundas 'Sunny" Naqvi, arrived at O'Hare at 10:21 a.m. on March 5, 2026. CBP officers referred her to Secondary, for additional inspection based on law enforcement checks and conducted a baggage exam. Ms.Naqvi departed CBP within 90 minutes of her arrival to the United States. Ms. Naqvi was not taken into custody or transferred to ICE for detention. CBP did NOT transfer any individuals to Broadview or perform any phone detentions from her flight on Thursday, March 5th."

CBS Chicago asked the Cook County Sheriff's Office about Naqvi. They said, "We can confirm that sheriff's police with the Cook County Sheriff's Department looked for that individual at the Broadview Ice Facility, but she was not there."

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office was also asked about her. The responded in a statement, saying in part, "The Dodge County Sheriff's Office has no record of the individual referenced ever being booked, detained, or released from the Dodge County jail. Jail logs confirm that no female inmates or detainees from the federal government were admitted or released during the timeframe in which these events were alleged to have occurred."

Earlier this week, CBS News Chicago saw on Naqvi's LinkedIn that she worked for "SAP," a German-based software company, before she deleted the account. A spokesperson for the company said in a statement, "Sunny (Sundas) Naqvi is not and was never an SAP employee. None of the ICE detainees from the flight were SAP employees."

Naqvi pleaded guilty to making a false police report in a sexual assault case downstate a few years ago. CBS News Chicago reached out to her, her attorney, and her family about this. Her sister said the family wants privacy at this time. Contact with her alleged coworkers was also unsuccessful.

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office is encouraging anyone who believes they have evidence related to the alleged incident, along with any available electronic metadata, to provide that information to them.

They are also asking for Naqvi to contact them regarding the allegation as well as the person who allegedly picked her up in the Juneau area and drove her to the Holiday Inn.