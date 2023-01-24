Ethics Board to release documents on Lightfoot CPS email on Tuesday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Ethics Board takes on the case of controversial emails sent by Mayor Lori Lightfoot's campaign.

The email was sent to Chicago Public School teachers encouraging them to ask students to volunteer on her campaign. On Monday the ethics board sent the matter to the Chicago Inspector General and the Inspector General for Schools to investigate.

The Ethics Board's chair offered advice to all campaigns during Monday's Zoom meeting.

"Emails and other forms of solicitation may be considered coercive if directed to city employees or those employed by sister city agencies," said Ethics Board chair William Conlon.

The mayor admitted the emails were a mistake. The Ethics Board will release documents related to the case Tuesday afternoon.