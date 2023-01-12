Lightfoot campaign faces ethics probe over emails to teachers asking for student volunteers

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Public Schools Inspector General Will Fletcher is opening an investigation after Mayor Lori Lightfoot's reelection campaign sent an email to Chicago Public Schools teachers asking them to encourage their students to volunteer for her campaign in exchange for class credit.

"CPS OIG has opened an investigation into this matter and we are currently gathering information to determine which, if any, policies have been violated," Fletcher's office said in a statement.

Chicago Inspector General Deborah Witzburg's office confirmed they're "gathering information" as well.

"The Office of Inspector General is aware of the public reporting on this matter. We are gathering information and we're in contact with the Inspector General for Chicago Public Schools," spokeswoman Deanna Shoss said in an email.

The Chicago Board of Ethics also plans to discuss the matter at its next meeting on Jan. 23, according to executive director Steve Berlin.

After leaving her campaign aides to respond to the story on Wednesday night, the mayor scheduled a news conference for today at 3 p.m. The advisory was sent by her campaign.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Illinois suggested the Lightfoot campaigns emails might have been a violation of federal law.

"The Lightfoot campaign's email to Chicago Public School teachers urging them to offer extra credit to students as an incentive to volunteer on the Mayor's re-election campaign is inappropriately coercive and raises First Amendment concerns," ACLU of Illinois executive director Colleen Connell said in a statement. "The Supreme Court has made clear that government officials cannot use their office or power to coerce participation or to punish for lack of participation in political campaigns. Federal courts affirmed that principle in an ACLU of Illinois case (O'Hare Truck Service, Incorporated v. City of Northlake)."

Lightfoot's campaign ultimately backtracked on the effort Wednesday night, after coming under fire for the email, saying they would remind all campaign staff that they shouldn't be contacting any city or CPS employees "is off limits."

As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported, critics were calling the emails "deeply problematic."

There are eight weeks to go until Chicago voters head to the polls to decide who lead the city for the next four years, ethical questions are surrounding the email.

It came from Megan Crane, the deputy campaign manager for Mayor Lightfoot:

"Hello! "My name is Megan Crane, and I work on Mayor Lightfoot's re-election campaign. As the race heats up, we're looking to enrich our office through what we call our externship program. Could you please share this opportunity with your students? I've included more information below:

"Lightfoot for Chicago is seeking resumes from any volunteer interested in campaign politics and eager to gain experience in the field. The ideal volunteer will be efficient, well organized and enthusiastic about joining a dynamic team. A strong commitment to Democratic ideals is essential. Folks can apply through this form. "Externs are expected to devote 12hrs/wk to the campaign. Students are eligible to earn class credit through our volunteer program. "Volunteers will join an experienced team of staff and consultants, providing a unique opportunity to learn the field, finance, and communications aspects of a campaign. Volunteer tasks include voter contact, attending events, and more. We are very flexible with student schedules. "No prior campaign experience is required, nor is a major or minor in political science. We're simply looking for enthusiastic, curious and hard-working young people eager to help Mayor Lightfoot win this spring."

The email then invites recipients to call or email with questions.

WTTW News first reported details about the email earlier Wednesday.

The Chicago Teachers Union said the request by email to CPS teachers is not appropriate.

"This is unethical and wrong on so many levels — not least of which is our concern that CTU members who decline to volunteer for the mayor's campaign or encourage their students to do so could face retaliation," the union said in a statement.

The union's full statement can be found here.

A quick search of CPS' ethical rulebook reveals, "A political campaign should not be using the CPS e­mail system to solicit volunteers and donations."

The request was not for donations, but the mayor's campaign clearly wanted students to hit the streets.

"I think it says that somebody on the campaign did something that was ethically clumsy, I would say," said Anthony Laden, director of the Center for Ethics and Education at the University of Illinois at Chicago.

Yet the Lightfoot campaign said in its own statement:

"Our campaign has been blessed with enthusiastic support from young people across the city. From the very start, we've been intentional in our efforts to provide young people with the opportunity to engage with our campaign, learn more about the importance of civic engagement, and participate in the most American of processes. This is a common practice that has been utilized in city, state, and federal level campaigns for decades, and has given countless high school and college students the opportunity to learn more about the election process. All of our recruitment was done using publicly available contact information. All LFC campaign staff have been reminded about the solid wall that must exist between campaign and official activities and that contacts with any city of Chicago, or other sister agency employees, including CPS employees, even through publicly available sources is off limits. Period."

Laden said the campaign walked a thin ethical line.

"The CPS teachers' emails is not publicly available," Laden said, "and there's a big difference between several thousand emails individual emails that you could track down if you wanted, and having a list where you press a button and it gets sent to everybody."

Connell with the ACLU said, "Because the Mayor has the ultimate authority over the Chicago schools, teachers may feel coercion in this ask from the Mayor's campaign or fear negative consequences for lack of participation."

"It is striking that Mayor Lightfoot presented herself four years ago as a candidate who would eschew the old corrupt patronage ways of Chicago politics. Now her campaign employs practices that harken back to the worst days of the Chicago political machine," she added. "To be clear, this is now Mayor Lightfoot's responsibility. It cannot be swept away by statements from subordinates in her campaign. The Mayor should personally and publicly renounce this infraction in strong, explicit language, making clear that no one in Chicago should feel compelled to participate in her re-election campaign. That is what is necessary in this moment."

We should note we do not know how many teachers were on the list. We also do should point out that the Chicago Teachers Union is not backing Mayor Lightfoot in her bid for reelection.