DJ Moore back at practice for Bears, hoping to bounce back for Sunday's tilt against Ravens

The Bears released another lengthy injury report on Thursday, with 14 players listed ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Ravens in Baltimore, when they'll try to make it five straight wins.

The injured players include wide receiver DJ Moore, but the D in his name can easily stand for durable.

Moore was back on the practice field, albeit in limited fashion, after missing Wednesday because of a hip injury. It's the latest ailment that Moore is bouncing back from quickly, like he seemingly always does. That includes playing Sunday against the Saints after spending the previous Monday night because of a groin injury.

Moore said it's just willpower that gets him through.

"It is what it is with football. You get bruised up, you just bounce back," he said. "I hope everybody here knows I'm not a diva. Some of the fans might think I'm a diva, but you know what I'm saying, it is what it is. I just go out there and play my hardest every time."

Offensive coordinator Declan Doyle praised Moore for his toughness and not being a diva, like many other wide receivers.

"He is one of us, and I love the way he competes, I love the way he battles through those things, and it's appreciated by all of us, his effort to be out there," offensive coordinator Declan Doyle said.

On defense, safety Kevin Byard is a guy who never misses games, and especially this season, hasn't missed many chances at interceptions, giving a lot of the credit to defensive coordinator Dennis Allen.

"I've got to give a huge thanks to DA. I think he's been putting me in position to be able to kind of use my God-given abilities. I think my preparation, as well, throughout the week," he said. "But my confidence and my belief in my ability has never wavered."

There was a bit of concerning injury news for Allen's defense. Both cornerback Kyler Gordon and linebacker Tremaine Edmunds were added to the injury report on Thursday and limited in practice, raising some doubt about their availability for Sunday. For Edmunds, it's an ankle injury. For Gordon, it's a groin and calf issue.

While the Bears have been winning games recently, they haven't been great in the red zone, scoring touchdowns on less than a third of their red zone trips over the last three games.

Wide receiver Rome Odunze echoed what the coaches have been saying. It's about eliminating the penalties and negative plays down there.

When the Bears and Ravens square off on Sunday, it won't be a battle between two top defenses in terms of yards allowed and stopping the run. Both teams rank near the bottom of the league in those categories, but the bears are at the top of the league when it comes to takeaways, leading the NFL with 16 through six games – including four in each of their last three games.

Allen's unit is also plus-11 in turnover differential, with 11 interceptions, both league highs through Week 7.

Takeaways are a big reason the Bears have won four in a row, and Allen doesn't see any letup in sight.

"I think our guys are really starting to understand the things that we're asking them to do, and I think they're seeing some of the benefits," he said. "If we do what we're supposed to do within the framework of the defense, we're all going to have opportunities to make plays at some point in time. Our guys have done a much better job of trusting in each other, trusting that the guy next to them is going to do their job, and then when those opportunities have presented themselves, our guys have done a nice job of making the play."