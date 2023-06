Divvy to unveil new scooters with added features

CHICAGO (CBS) -- One year after divvy docked scooters debuted in Chicago, the bike-share system is unveiling a new model on Wednesday.

The next-generation Divvy scooters will feature added turn signals, dual hand brakes, a battery with a 50-mile range, and a phone holder for navigation.

The new scooter will be unveiled at 11 a.m. at Federal Plaza.