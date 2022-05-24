Disturbing viral video shows United Airlines worker, former NFL player brawling at Newark Liberty International Airport

Viral video shows United Airlines worker fighting with passenger in New Jersey.

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Disturbing video went viral Monday, showing a worker for Chicago-based United Airlines brawling with a former NFL player.

The Twitter video picks up mid-flight. You can see the United worker and a passenger shoving and punching each other at Newark Liberty International Airport.

The United worker gets knocked to the ground and is covered in blood – and gets up and keeps fighting.

TMZ identified the passenger as ex-NFL player Brendan Langley – arrested on assault charges.

Langley tweeted Monday that he was only defending himself.

The United worker has been fired. United released this statement:

"United Airlines does not tolerate violence of any kind at our airports or on board our planes and we are working with local authorities in their investigation of this matter. United Ground Express informed us that the employee has been terminated."

