Disaster declaration issued after deadly South Austin building explosion, allowing residents to apply for relief loans

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The U.S. Small Business Administration has approved a disaster declaration for a South Austin neighborhood apartment building where an explosion and collapse killed one person and injured seven others, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker announced Tuesday.

The declaration allows people affected by the explosion to apply for loans for relief.

"Victims of the September 20th Chicago apartment building explosion deserve all of our available resources to heal and rebuild," Pritzker said in a news release. "Thanks to the leadership of IEMA Director Alicia Tate-Nadeau and the Small Business Administration, families and residents can apply for low-interest loans for damages that are not covered by insurance—one of the many ways that we are providing financial relief during this time of tragedy and uncertainty. My heart goes out to all of the Illinoisans who were affected by this devastating explosion—and please know the State of Illinois stands with you and is here to support you in your recovery efforts."

SBA staff will be at Austin Town Hall Park, 5610 W. Lake St., starting Thursday to help residents with their disaster relief loan applications. The Disaster Loan Outreach Center at the park will be open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. On Monday, Oct. 10, the center will close at 5 p.m. It will close down altogether at 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20.

Details on the loans are available at https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/ela/s/.

The explosion and collapse happened around 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, at the building at Central and West End avenues. Fire officials confirmed the blast was caused by the ignition of natural gas but has not determined the cause of the ignition.

Shabron Robinson, 29, was killed in the blast. Robinson worked as a U.S. postal worker.

Seven others were also rushed to area hospitals - two of them were left in critical condition. All have since been released.