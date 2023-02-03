Watch CBS News
This weekend's Dinosaur Adventure in Rosemont will take you back 65 million years

By Jeramie Bizzle

CHICAGO (CBS) – Prepare to travel back millions of years as the Dinosaur Adventure show arrives in Rosemont this weekend.

It's happening at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center.   

The two-day event will feature face painting, a realistic fossil search, obstacle courses, and you can even ride one of your favorite dinosaurs. They will also feature their newest baby dinosaurs that guests can interact with.

It runs Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Tickets start at $25.

More information on the event can be found at www.dinosauradventure.com/chicago

First published on February 3, 2023 / 11:11 AM

