Dicey's Tavern will give out free pizza if Caleb Williams throws 4 touchdowns Sunday

Following in the steps of the Wieners Circle, Dicey's Tavern in West Town are betting on the Chicago Bears and Caleb Williams this weekend.

Dicey's said it will "go next" and give away free pizza on Tuesday if Williams throws four touchdowns again on Sunday.

The Bears play the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.

The Wieners Circle gave away 2,000 free hot dogs after they challenged Williams do throw four touchdowns last week against the Dallas Cowboys, and he did.

Williams' dog Supa and Staley, the Chicago Bears mascot, stopped by the hot dog stand to check out the glizzy giveaway.