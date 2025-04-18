Kelly homers twice, Tucker hits go-ahead shot as Cubs outslug Diamondbacks 13-11

Carson Kelly homered twice, Kyle Tucker hit a go-ahead two-run homer in a six-run eighth inning, and the Chicago Cubs outslugged the Arizona Diamondbacks 13-11 on Friday.

Ian Happ hit a grand slam. Seiya Suzuki went deep and the Cubs pulled out a wild win after Arizona scored 10 runs in the eighth.

Chicago was sailing along with a 7-1 lead thanks to Kelly's two-run drive against Diamondbacks starter Corbin Burnes in the second and Happ's grand slam off Ryne Nelson in a five-run seventh. But just when it looked as if the Cubs were on their way to a lopsided win, things took a wild turn.

Eugenio Suárez cut it to 7-5 in the eighth with a grand slam against Porter Hodge. Randal Grichuk gave Arizona an 8-7 lead when his chopper scooted under third baseman Gage Workman's glove for a two-run double. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. added a three-run drive, making it 11-7, but the Cubs answered in a big way in the bottom half.

Bryce Jarvis hit Nico Hoerner leading off and walked Pete Crow-Armstrong before Kelly drove a three-run homer to center. After Happ singled with one out, Tucker and Suzuki hit back-to-back drives against Joe Mantiply to give the Cubs a 13-11 lead.

Ryan Pressly (2-1) recorded the final three outs, and the Cubs opened the weekend series on a winning note. Arizona had won five straight.

Chicago's Colin Rea went a season-high 4 2/3 innings, allowing one run and five hits. The 34-year-year-old right-hander struck out five and walked none in his second start and fifth appearance. The Cubs moved him to the rotation following ace Justin Steele's season-ending elbow injury.

Burnes allowed two runs and six hits over six innings. The 2021 NL Cy Young Award winner struck out three and did not walk a batter.

The drives by Kelly, Tucker and Suzuki were just enough to lift the Cubs.

The two teams combined for seven homers.

RHP Zac Gallen (1-2, 4.64 ERA) starts for Arizona, and RHP Ben Brown (2-1, 5.09) gets the ball for the Cubs. ___

