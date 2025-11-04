Dia de Muertos Day of the Dead exhibition on display at National Museum of Mexican Art in Pilsen

Halloween may be over, but many are still celebrating a special day known as Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead.

Some students made the long drive from Seneca, Illinois, for a field trip to the National Museum of Mexican Art in Pilsen to celebrate loved ones who have passed on.

"Very intriguing, like you can get very broad here," Jesus Govea said.

That's the way Govea, 16, describes the trip with his classmates from Seneca High School.

"We're learning about this kind of thing in class. We were just learning about artists, and actually being able to see it, seeing it in person is more beneficial to me because I like being around it," Govea said.

The trip marks his first time at the museum, but his teacher, Eva Bruno, has been bringing her class each year for the past five years.

"We like coming up here every year around the time of the Day of the Dead because I know there's always going to be that exhibit up for them to get to see a real ofrenda and get to hear about that aspect of culture is really cool," Bruno said.

They're among hundreds of students who have toured the 39th annual Day of the Dead exhibition — Dia de Muertos, a celebration of remembrance for those who have passed away.

"The annual exhibition gives us the opportunity to display one of Mexico's largest traditions, but through the lens of artists," said gallery education coordinator Mario Hernandez.

Each year's exhibition is different. This year, it's dedicated to the hundreds in Texas and New Mexico who tragically lost their lives in the floods.

"I can go back to the 20 years that I've been working here, almost, and think of the countless people that we've dedicated the exhibition to, and a lot of times it's for people or situations we want to bring awareness to," Hernandez said

Bringing awareness to not just those who passed, but also many topics that remain in the headlines.

We dedicate the exhibition to someone who died in a school shooting. We want to bring attention to gun violence. So really I think a lot of the artwork we do display here in this museum, it often has ties to bigger ideas that affects all of us as a nation," he said.

The Day of the Dead exhibit at the National Museum of Mexican Art will remain open until Dec. 14. Free tours are offered Tuesday through Sunday.