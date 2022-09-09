Devin Hester to join three other Bears legends at FanDuel FanFest on Saturday at Guaranteed Rate Field

CHICAGO (CBS) -- One of the most electrifying players in Chicago Bears history is back in town.

Devin Hester, who holds the NFL record for most special teams return touchdowns, along with a number of other league records, will appear at the FanDuel FanFest on the South Side on Saturday with other Bears legends.

Hester, Brian Urlacher, Charles Tillman, and Matt Forte will be at the festival, from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday at Guaranteed Rate Field, where Hester and Forte will participate in a tic tac toe football toss competition.

"Hopefully my skills are still there," Hester said. "Just having fun with the fans."

Hester recently missed out on making the Pro Football Hall of Fame, after being one of 15 finalists in his first year of eligibility.

While it was disappointing not to make it as a first-ballot Hall of Famer, Hester said he's confident he'll ultimately make it to Canton.

"I feel like I have a strong chance of making it. From my knowledge, I was the last one to get cut," he said. "Making the Hall of Fame is, I don't think, in my mind, not a doubt in my mind that I will make it. My goal was to be a first ballot, but that slipped over my head, so all I can do is move on and wait for next year."

Hester is looking forward to seeing if second-year Bears quarterback Justin Fields can be the star and leader the Bears hope he will be in a rebuilding year under first-year head coach Matt Eberflus.

"Right now, I know Justin has a big weight on his shoulders," Hester said.

Hester said he sees some similarities between Fields and Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who led Buffalo to a 31-10 victory over the defending Super Bowl champion L.A. Rams in the NFL's season opener on Thursday.

"Throwing the ball and getting some key first downs with his legs," Hester said. "If [Fields] can keep the play drive going, and keep some first downs, the chains going, I think they have a shot this year."