2 Indiana men charged with trafficking guns from Indianapolis to Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two Indiana men were charged with federal firearm violations for trafficking 10 guns from Indianapolis to Chicago last week.

Devante Brown, 27, and Corey Sartin, 19, both of Indianapolis, were charged with conspiracy and willfully dealing firearms without a license, according to federal prosecutors. Brown was also charged with illegally possessing firearms as a previously convicted felon. Both men were arrested Friday and were scheduled to make their initial court appearances Monday in Chicago.

Brown and Sartin illegally sold the 10 firearms, including four semiautomatic rifles, four semiautomatic handguns and two privately-made ghost guns, to undercover law enforcement officers on Friday in south suburban Calumet City, according to a federal criminal complaint.

Prior to the deal, in a text message to one of the undercover officers, Brown allegedly said, "Trust me we gone keep you with all the artillery. I come across guns all day long. We gone do good business together."

The two men were also charged with selling four other firearms to an undercover officer on May 31 in a retail store parking lot in the Pullman neighborhood in Chicago. Sartin also sold a Glock pistol to an undercover officer on April 9 in south suburban Lynwood, according to the complaint.

Prosecutors said the charge of illegal possession of a firearm is punishable by up to 10 years in federal prison. Unlawful dealing and conspiracy charges each carry a maximum of five years.