Detroit man accused of making terroristic threats against multiple Illinois fast food eateries

A Detroit man is accused of making a series of terroristic threats against several businesses in Madison County, Illinois.

East Alton, Illinois, police said Jarrett Maki, 25, was arraigned Monday on 11 charges of making a terrorist threat, a Class X felony in Illinois.

On July 28, 2025, investigators say Maki called a Taco Bell in East Alton and said to employees, "I see a dude with a big gun walking toward your store." On that same day, Maki is accused of making calls to a McDonald's and a Sonic in East Alton, telling employees that a shooter was coming to their business.

Police accuse Maki of placing a call to a Casey's in Wood River and telling employees, "there's going to be an active shooter at your store in five to ten minutes."

Investigators allege Maki placed additional threatening phone calls to a Domino's Pizza in East Alton on July 29, Aug. 10 and Aug. 21; the East Alton Sonic on July 30; the East Alton McDonald's on July 31; and the Runway Lounge in Bethalto on Aug. 18 and Aug. 27.

Authorities from the Bethalto, East Alton and Wood River police departments began investigating the alleged incidents in July and determined that the calls were made from an East Alton home.

Police said the threats caused many of the businesses to close early.

Maki was arrested on Sept. 6 at World-Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois. He remains in custody at the Madison County Jail. Madison County is in southwestern Illinois, near St. Louis, Missouri.

Maki was charged alongside Austin Blair, 25, of East Alton. Blair is also facing 11 charges of making a terrorist threat. According to police, Blair was arrested on Sept. 3 at his home on the 200 block of Niagara Street in East Alton. He has been released from custody, pursuant to a formal detention hearing.

Maki is the sports information director for Detroit City Football Club. Team officials confirmed that Maki has been suspended from all club activities and said they are taking the situation very seriously.

Maki has a pre-trial hearing on Oct. 3.