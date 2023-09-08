City to spend more than $300 on migrants through year's end, plans for tent base camps

Mayor Johnson calls on aldermen to find locations for base camps or other migrant housing

CHICAGO (CBS) -- CBS 2 has learned the city will spend more than $300 million on migrants from now through the end of the year – including a new plan to house them in tent base camps.

The city has already spent $116 million on the migrant matter, while the Chicago Public Schools have spent $1.4 million of their own dollars, and the Chicago Park District $250,000, a source said.

On Friday afternoon, Mayor Brandon Johnson's team rolled out details of the plan to members of City Council. He held a series of Zoom calls with aldermen, asking each of them to pick two or three sites in their wards where tents could be set up.

As CBS 2 Political Reporter Chris Tye reported, the mayor said housing migrants is undignified – calling it an issue he inherited.

His proposal to fix it by creating multiple large base camps around the city to absorb migrants in the winter months is creating some levels of "not in my backyard."

Sources said Mayor Johnson told City Council members that he wants to hear a location or two or three from each alderman's that could either absorb a base camp, or at the very least a brick-and-mortar location to house migrants. The Mayor's office has learned another round of buses of migrants is now headed to the city.

The mayor has yet to unwrap the details, such as:

How many base camps would there be?

Where would they be?

How would they be paid for?

How many people would stay there, and for how long would they stay?

CBS 2 has confirmed from a source that those details were being rolled out to City Council members Friday afternoon in a series of Zoom meetings.

Earlier Friday, the mayor offered some wide-lens perspective on the subject - and we heard from one alderman whose is very much opposed to plans that brings more migrants to his ward.

"We've identified multiple locations around the city that can be suitable to treat the families and individuals who by law are seeking asylum constitutionally," Mayor Johnson said earlier Friday. "We've increased our resources to bring another agency on board to be able to help resettle these families; to move them into permanent housing faster."

"There was not a clear plan. You know you have the buses coming, get prepared. There was no preparation, and you know that they were coming – and so now we're have to clean the mess up. At what expense? said Ald. Anthony Beale (9th).

Tye asked Beale what his residents would say about migrants coming to his ward.

"Well, right now, we only have a dozen, and hopefully, we keep it that way," Beale said. "We will not take 1,000 migrants here in the 9th Ward."

That kind of pushback amounts to the headwinds the mayor is working with here, as over 13,000 migrants have arrived since last August - spread through 16 shelters and police stations.

Despite it, the mayor says a collaborative effort is in the air on this topic.

The expectation is the base camps would be constructed by the time cold weather arrives. Once we get the firm details, of course, we will pass them along.