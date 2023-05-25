Police: Man dies after officer fires shots while responding to possible mental health crisis in Des Plaines

Police: Man dies after officer fires shots while responding to possible mental health crisis in Des

Police: Man dies after officer fires shots while responding to possible mental health crisis in Des

Police: Man dies after officer fires shots while responding to possible mental health crisis in Des

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Police said a man died after an officer fired shots in northwest suburban Des Plaines Wednesday night.

Police were called to a unit in an apartment complex, at 1477 Thatcher St., for a man having a possible mental health crisis. Police said the man inside was breaking items and may have had access to a weapon similar to an axe or machete.

Paramedics were already on the scene.

Police said the situation quickly escalated and a 55-year-old man, identified as Scott MacDonald, "unexpectedly" appeared in a common hallway.

That's when police said the officer opened fire.

Police said MacDonald later died at a local hospital. Police have not yet confirmed how he died or if he was armed at the time of the shooting.

The officer who fired shots is now on administrative leave pending an investigation.