Des Plaines woman Giovanna Rodriguez-Fuentes charged with DUI in deadly crash involving semi

A 28-year-old woman from Des Plaines, Illinois, is charged with a DUI for a deadly crash involving a semi truck at the beginning of June.

Des Plaines police were called to Algonquin Road and Leslie Lane just before midnight on June 1 in response to a crash. When they got there, they found a woman in the passenger seat of a Toyota Prius bleeding heavily from her leg.

She was given a torniquet and taken to a local hospital but died from her injuries, police said. She was identified as 49-year-old Nazly Rodriguez-Munoz of Des Plaines.

Police have charged Giovanna Rodriguez-Fuentes with Driving Under the Influence in the crash. Police say she was behind the wheel of the Prius, with Rodriguez-Munoz as her passenger, when she struck a Volvo semi at a low speed. She was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Des Plaines police said forensic evidence showed she was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.

Rodrdiguez-Fuentes was charged on June 3, and released from police custody on June 5. She is due back in court in Skokie on Wednesday.