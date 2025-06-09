Watch CBS News
Des Plaines woman Giovanna Rodriguez-Fuentes charged with DUI in deadly crash involving semi

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.
Sara Tenenbaum

/ CBS Chicago

A 28-year-old woman from Des Plaines, Illinois, is charged with a DUI for a deadly crash involving a semi truck at the beginning of June.

Des Plaines police were called to Algonquin Road and Leslie Lane just before midnight on June 1 in response to a crash. When they got there, they found a woman in the passenger seat of a Toyota Prius bleeding heavily from her leg.

She was given a torniquet and taken to a local hospital but died from her injuries, police said. She was identified as 49-year-old Nazly Rodriguez-Munoz of Des Plaines.

Police have charged Giovanna Rodriguez-Fuentes with Driving Under the Influence in the crash. Police say she was behind the wheel of the Prius, with Rodriguez-Munoz as her passenger, when she struck a Volvo semi at a low speed. She was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Des Plaines police said forensic evidence showed she was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.

Rodrdiguez-Fuentes was charged on June 3, and released from police custody on June 5. She is due back in court in Skokie on Wednesday.

