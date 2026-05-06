5 injured in apartment building fire, reported explosion in Des Plaines

Five people were injured in an apartment fire and reported explosion in Des Plaines, Illinois, overnight.

Firefighters responded to a fire at a three-story building at 1279 Harding Ave just before 1 a.m. and found heavy flames and smoke.

Video from the scene shows firefighters on ladders working to control the flames as emergency responders on the ground treated residents. Fire officials confirmed that multiple people were rescued from balconies.

Five people were taken to local hospitals with injuries of varying severity, the Des Plaines Fire Department said.

One neighbor told CBS News Chicago she heard a "very big explosion" followed by people yelling, "Help me."

The cause of the fire and the reported explosion are under investigation. Crews will continue searching the building and extinguishing hot spots.