Derrick Rose helps surprise Bulls fan battling cancer with special trip

Chicago Bulls legend and Simeon High School graduate Derrick Rose was back at the Advocate Center on Friday to surprise a young Bulls fan who's battling cancer.

Delvin McGee, 15, was diagnosed with stage 2 lymphoma last September, which has kept him from playing basketball, the sport he loves.

McGee and his family didn't just get to meet Rose and current Simeon basketball players on Friday. They also received an all-expense-paid trip to travel with the Bulls to Brooklyn for their upcoming game against the Nets.

"It means a lot," McGee said. "I ain't never been out of town."

McGee, a patient at Advocate Children's Hospital, also got to put up some shots in front of Rose, his favorite player.

"It felt good. I ain't put up no shots in three months. It feels wonderful," he said.

McGee is a freshman at Simeon, but has been unable to play on the basketball team due to his cancer treatment, but he hopes to get back on the court as soon as possible once he recovers.

Simeon basketball coach Tim Flowers said Friday's event was very special.

"Me and Derrick been together since 2nd grade. So to be able to be in a position now as adults, and me being a coach at our high school that we graduated from, Delvin being one of our students, and Derrick being ready to do everything that he's getting ready to do, I think it's a great honor to be able to represent Simeon, to be here for Delvin, to support Delvin, and to have Derrick here with me, man, it's a dream come true to support such a great young man," Flowers said.

Rose will have his No. 1 jersey retired by the Bulls on Jan. 24 at the United Center.