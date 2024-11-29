Rivera scores 19 in DePaul's 89-70 victory over Valparaiso

Isaiah Rivera's 19 points helped DePaul defeat Valparaiso 89-70 on Friday.

Rivera shot 7 of 10 from the field, including 3 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 4 from the line for the Blue Demons (7-0). Jacob Meyer scored 12 points and added seven rebounds. CJ Gunn shot 5 for 9, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

Cooper Schwieger led the way for the Beacons (4-3) with 19 points and eight rebounds. Darius DeAveiro added 13 points and five assists for Valparaiso. Jefferson De La Cruz Monegro and All Wright added 10 points apiece.

DePaul took the lead with 15:35 left in the first half and never looked back. Rivera led with 13 points in the first half to help put DePaul up 42-29 at the break. DePaul extended its lead to 58-40 during the second half, fueled by a 7-0 scoring run. JJ Traynor scored a team-high eight points for the Blue Demons in the second half.