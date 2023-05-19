DePaul's cyber security team places third in national competition

DePaul Security Demons Places third in national competition

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A major accomplishment from one local university's cyber security team.

DePaul's Security Demons placed third in a national competition.

They competed against more than 170 other college teams.

The competition is also called the March Madness of cyber security.

This is the fourth year in a row Depaul's team rose to nationals after taking home the titles at state and regional levels.