DePaul's cyber security team places third in national competition

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A major accomplishment from one local university's cyber security team.

DePaul's Security Demons placed third in a national competition.

They competed against more than 170 other college teams.

The competition is also called the March Madness of cyber security. 

This is the fourth year in a row Depaul's team rose to nationals after taking home the titles at state and regional levels.

