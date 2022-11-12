Watch CBS News
Gibson paces DePaul past Western Illinois, takes game with 24 points

/ AP

CHICAGO (AP) — Umoja Gibson scored 24 points on 8-for-10 shooting and Da'Sean Nelson went 6 for 7 off the bench for 15 points and DePaul beat Western Illinois 86-74 on Friday night.

Javan Johnson contributed 14 points for the Blue Demons (2-0) and Eral Penn 10. DePaul shot 58.9% (33 for 56) and made 11 of 13 from the foul line.

Alec Rosner scored 16 points for the Leathernecks (2-1), Vuk Stevanic and Jesiah West 13 apiece and Quinaln Bennett 12.

Nelson's dunk with 15:25 before halftime gave DePaul an 11-9 lead and the Blue Demons led for the rest of the game.

First published on November 12, 2022 / 6:39 AM

