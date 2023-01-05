DePaul comes up short against Butler

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Eric Hunter Jr. had 23 points in Butler's 78-70 win against DePaul on Wednesday night.

Hunter also contributed five rebounds for the Bulldogs (10-6, 2-3 Big East). Jayden Taylor added 16 points while going 4 of 10 from the floor, including 2 for 3 from distance, and 6 for 7 from the line, and grabbed five rebounds. Simas Lukosius shot 2 for 7 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 7 of 8 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points.

The Blue Demons (7-9, 1-4) were led by Umoja Gibson, who posted 16 points, eight assists and two steals. Da'Sean Nelson added 14 points and six rebounds for DePaul. Yor Anei also had 14 points and three blocks.

Butler took the lead with 3:47 to go in the first half and did not relinquish it. The score was 34-25 at halftime, with Lukosius racking up nine points. Hunter's 17-point second half helped Butler close out the eight-point victory.

NEXT UP

Butler plays Saturday against Seton Hall on the road, while DePaul hosts Villanova on Tuesday.