Javan Johnson has 24 as DePaul beats Loyola Maryland

CHICAGO (AP) — Javan Johnson had 24 points and 10 rebounds in DePaul's 72-66 win against Loyola Maryland on Monday night.

Umoja Gibson scored 12 points for the Blue Demons (1-0). Da'Sean Nelson recorded 10 points.

The Greyhounds (0-1) were led by Kenny Jones, who recorded 20 points. Deon Perry added 13 points and Jaylin Andrews had 12 points.

DePaul next plays Friday against Western Illinois at home, and Loyola will visit Penn State on Thursday.

First published on November 8, 2022 / 5:13 PM

