Kids can get free dental screenings in DuPage County this week
CHICAGO (CBS)-- The DuPage County Health Department wants to give kids a brighter smile and it's all for free.
In honor of Give Kids a Smile Day, the department is offering free dental screening for children at the Central Public Health Center.
They can also get education about oral health and free oral healthcare kits.
Call 630-221-7776 to make an appointment. You can get more information here.
