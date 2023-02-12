Den Theatre in Wicker Park hosting Puppy Bowl

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We're only hours away from the Super Bowl but another matchup is getting a lot of attention.

The Den Theatre is hosting a Puppy Bowl.

The 'ruffest' and toughest furry players will battle it out over a game of tug-of-war for the championship title.

Guests are welcome to enjoy brunch and cocktails. Face painting and coloring stations will also be available for children.

Doors open at the Den Theater this morning at 11 a.m. near Milwaukee and Paulina Street.

Tickets start at $26 with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the Anti-Cruelty Society.