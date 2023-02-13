Den Theatre hosts Chicago edition of Puppy Bowl

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Super Bowl wasn't the only big game on TV this weekend. The Puppy Bowl brought out some fur-ocious competition.

Team Fluff took home the coveted Lombarky Trophy, winning 87 to 83 over Team Ruff in the first-ever Puppy Bowl to go to overtime.

The Den Theatre in Wicker Park also hosted a Chicago edition of the Puppy Bowl.

Recently adopted pups and their paw-rents will be telling tails for days to come.

The fur was flying as the Bow-Wows and the Woofers went nose to nose. The adorable event was co-hosted by the Anti-Cruelty Society.

A portion of ticket proceeds will go to help rescue, shelter, and foster animals.

"We want to show people that joy of being a pet parent, of bringing home a companion, and getting to spend time with them with your community, introducing them to other puppies and growing their social circle, and just spreading the puppy love to everybody," said Erin Daly, special events manager for the Anti-Cruelty Society.