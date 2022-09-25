Demonstrators march on Magnificent Mile demanding justice for Mahsa Amini

CHICAGO (CBS) -- More than 100 people marched along the Magnificent Mile Saturday to show solidarity with ongoing protests in Iran.

The demonstrators are demanding justice for 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died after being arrested by the country's morality police for allegedly wearing her hijab incorrectly.

Iranian officials say she died of a heart attack, but her family says she was beaten to death in custody.

Her death has sparked deadly protests in Tehran and now in major United States cities.

"I want the Chicago community to know how much those of us in the Iranian diaspora still care about our friends and family back home. A lot of people are barred from even visiting their friends and family. We're not protesting a religion. We're protesting a theocratic dictatorship," said demonstrator Hilma Mohimani.

One woman cut her hair off during demonstrations Saturday, joining hundreds of other women who have done the same in a now-viral tribute to Amini.

In London hundreds gathered to protest Amini's death. The city's popular Trafalgar Square was filled with protesters. Crowds have been demonstrating for days.

A similar protest was held Thursday outside of Big Ben in Westminster.