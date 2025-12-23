Demand for cheese grater foam hats spike following Bears win over Packers

Since the Bears beat the Packers over the weekend, the company selling cheese grater hats said they are getting thousands of orders.

It also helped that Wide Receiver DJ Moore was seen wearing one after the game Saturday.

Receiver DJ Moore sports a cheese grater foam hat following the Bears' win against the Packers on Saturday. Chicago Bears

An owner of the Houston, Texas-based company, Foam Party Hats, said they made a cheese hat similar to the Packers a few years ago, but they got a cease and desist order from the team, so they stopped making it.

In response, they made a cheese grater hat, and now this spike in sales is sweet revenge.

Manuel Rojas, co-owner of Foam Party Hats, said the company woke up Sunday morning with 500 orders and had no idea why.

"I typed in the 'greater hat,' and I saw the video of DJ, and I was like 'Oh boy, there we go, that's why," he said.

The company said they have 4,000 orders for the hats as of Tuesday, and they keep coming in.

The demand is so high that their 20 employees had to stop making their 600 other products to get the cheese graters done. They want them sent out as soon as possible in case the Bears play the Packers in the playoffs.

Each hat costs $39.99. on the company's website.