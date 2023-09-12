Democratic Party representatives visit Chicago to prepare for 2024 DNC

CHICAGO (CBS) – Representatives from every corner of the country made their way to Chicago on Tuesday to see what the city has to offer ahead of next year's Democratic National Convention.

CBS 2's Sara Machi was there as they visited the central hub: the United Center.

The event was a preview for the party chairs from states and territories. They wanted to give them an overview of what to expect at the convention at the United Center in August 2024, but most of the day was spent away from the facility and in the neighborhoods and checking out attractions like Navy Pier.

So CBS 2 asked them what they thought.

When the buses pulled up, an eager group of party chairs walked up to the United Center, knowing the information they learned there would be crucial for drumming up excitement in their home states.

"That's really why I'm here," said Yvette Lewis, chair of the Maryland Democratic Party. "To make sure that I can provide the best information for my delegates but also to make sure that people want to run to be a delegate."

Charles Wilson, chair of the D.C. Democratic Party, said, "You want to get the information out early so people are prepared. So they know what it take to be a delegate, and they know what it is going to take to come here, be comfortable, and have fun."

DNC organizers didn't allow cameras to take video inside, but United Center staff highlighted a shared history as host of the 1996 convention for President Bill Clinton's reelection bid, and as a massive voting site in 2020 for President Joe Biden's election win.

Organizers said this event will put a national spotlight on Chicago for four days next August.

"I am a native Chicagoan. I was born and raised here," Minyon Moore, the chair for the 2024 DNC. "I still call this my home. I love the city. I love its vibrancy. I love the cultures. I love everything about it."

The conference runs Aug. 19 through Aug. 22. Each state and territory is scouting out ways for their delegates to best experience the city. Organizers are estimating there could be up to 50,000 visitors and $200 million infused into the local economy.

"You want to have excursions," said Carroll G. Robinson, a representative from Texas. "You want to let them know about shopping opportunities, theaters, places, all those kinds of things, so that is one of the things that we are going to be looking at as leaders."

Tuesday's visit was part planning mission for the state chairs, but also part pep rally.

Vice President Kamala Harris is also coming to Chicago on Wednesday for a reception with the DNS.