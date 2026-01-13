Delta flight from Detroit to Chicago's Midway Airport arrived safely after cracked windshield found

A Delta flight from Detroit to Chicago's Midway Airport landed safely on Tuesday afternoon after pilots found a cracked windshield on one side of the plane's double-paned flight deck windscreen apparatus, according to the airline.

Delta connection flight 5430 was a regularly scheduled service between Detroit and Chicago's Midway.

The airline said the pilots declared an emergency for priority handling as procedure, and the aircraft landed routinely, arriving 18 minutes earlier than its 5:16 p.m. scheduled time.

Two pilots, two flight attendants, and 42 passengers were on board the flight. The flight crew assessed the situation and continued to Midway.

Upon arrival, the plane taxied to the gate, and passengers exited as normal.

No further information was released.

CBS News reached out to the Federal Aviation Administration for comment, but has yet to hear back.