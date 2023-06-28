Suspect in Delphi, Indiana murders admitted to crime in phone call, documents show

Suspect in 2017 Delphi, Indiana murders admitted to crime in phone call, documents show

CHICAGO (CBS) – Court documents detailed a stunning admission made by the man accused of murdering two Delphi, Indiana, teenagers.

Our CBS sister station in South Bend, Indiana, reported that an unsealed document details a phone call Richard Allen made to his wife back in April while in prison.

It stated he admitted seven times to killing Abby Williams and Libby German.

His wife abruptly ended the phone call.

Allen was arrested back in November and charged with the February 2017 murders.

His trial is set for January.