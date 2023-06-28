Watch CBS News
Local News

Suspect in Delphi, Indiana murders admitted to crime in phone call, documents show

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Suspect in 2017 Delphi, Indiana murders admitted to crime in phone call, documents show
Suspect in 2017 Delphi, Indiana murders admitted to crime in phone call, documents show 00:34

CHICAGO (CBS) – Court documents detailed a stunning admission made by the man accused of murdering two Delphi, Indiana, teenagers.

Our CBS sister station in South Bend, Indiana, reported that an unsealed document details a phone call Richard Allen made to his wife back in April while in prison.

It stated he admitted seven times to killing Abby Williams and Libby German.

His wife abruptly ended the phone call.

Allen was arrested back in November and charged with the February 2017 murders.

His trial is set for January.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on June 28, 2023 / 5:50 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.