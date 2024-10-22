Jurors in Delphi murders trial see video from victim's phone

DELPHI, Ind. (CBS) -- Jurors in the Delphi, Indiana murders trial got a closer look Tuesday at some of the most concrete evidence in the case.

Richard Allen, 52, is facing four counts of murder in connection with the murders of Abigail Williams, 13, and Liberty "Libby" German, 14, in 2017.

Video taken from Libby's phone right before the murder shows a man, believed to be the killer, walking on a bridge. For the first time Tuesday, jurors got to see a longer version of the video.

A digital forensic analyst also testified about how he got the data off the phone.

Also Tuesday, lead crime scene investigator Brian Olehy brought several key pieces of evidence from at or near the crime scene to court—though they were not shown to the jury, according to CBS affiliate WTTV in Indianapolis.

During cross-examination, defense attorney Brad Rozzi asked several times whether swabs from the crime scene contained any DNA linking Allen to it, WTTV reported, Olehy said he was not aware of any such connection.

Olehy also testified that he believed the branches found on the girls' bodies were placed there to conceal them, and said it was a "logical assumption" that Libby was "disrobed"—as she was wearing some of Abby's clothes, WTTV reported. He said investigators could not determine the sequence of events, and did not test the sticks that were found with the bodies, the station reported.

There was also testimony about a single unspent bullet at the scene that is at the center of the case against Allen, the station reported.

Testimony was also heard from Railly Voorhies, who was a 16-year-old high school student who happened to be walking near the Freedom Bridge in Delphi and saw an "unsettling" man who glared at her, WTTV reported. She said the image of the man on the bridge documented in Libby's phone was the man she saw, the station reported.

Another witness, Betys Blair, also testified that she saw the man on the bridge, WTTV reported.