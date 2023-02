CHICAGO (CBS)-- Metra UP-N line trains are delayed after emergency track repairs were needed in Rogers Park.

Metra confirmed train No. 307 is stopped near Clybourn Avenue.

Metra Alert UP-N - Train #311, scheduled to arrive Waukegan at 8:51 AM - stopped at Clybourn, due to emergency track repairs at Rogers Park. Extensive delays are anticipated. — Metra UP-N (@metraUPN) February 3, 2023

Inbound and outbound trains may be 20 to 40 minutes delayed.