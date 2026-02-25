DeKalb man charged with murder in 5-month-old son's death

A DeKalb man is charged with murder for allegedly beating his infant son to death.

DeKalb police said they were called to Northwestern Kishwaukee Community Hospital on Monday afternoon in response to an injured infant who had come to the emergency room with severe facial injuries.

Police said when they arrived, they found a 5-month-old boy with apparent life-threatening injuries. He had been brought to the hospital by his father, who police identified as Dominic G. Larson, and was already speaking to deputies from the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office when police got there.

DeKalb police said the deputies noticed Larson appeared intoxicated, and told him to wait there to speak with police. When he instead tried to leave, deputies restrained and handcuffed him, and he was eventually taken to the DeKalb Police Department for questioning, police said.

Tuesday, the baby was airlifted to Loyola University Medical Center with skull fractures and hemorrhaging in his brain, police said, and placed on life support. He was pronounced dead Tuesday at about 5:45 p.m.

Larson, 30, is now charged with one count of first degree murder, one count of aggravated battery and one count of reckless conduct, all felonies, as well as one misdemeanor count of endangering the life and health of a child.