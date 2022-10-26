Deer jumps through window of nursing home in Westmont
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A deer jumped through a window of a nursing home in Westmont Wednesday.
According to the Westmont Fire Department, a large buck entered Westmont Manor Health and Rehab Center, "knocked two people down and headbutted another person." The buck then jumped through the window and left the building.
Fire officials said there were no injuries.
Officials have not reported the condition of the deer.
