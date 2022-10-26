Watch CBS News
Local News

Deer jumps through window of nursing home in Westmont

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A deer jumped through a window of a nursing home in Westmont Wednesday. 

According to the Westmont Fire Department, a large buck entered Westmont Manor Health and Rehab Center, "knocked two people down and headbutted another person." The buck then jumped through the window and left the building. 

Fire officials said there were no injuries. 

Officials have not reported the condition of the deer. 

First published on October 26, 2022 / 8:46 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.