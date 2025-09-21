Dedication Day held honoring Wadee Alfayoumi, young Palestinian boy killed by landlord in Plainfield

Dedication day held for young Palestinian boy killed by landlord in 2023

A day of dedication was held in Plainfield, Illinois, on Sunday for 6-year-old Wadee Alfayoumi, the young Palestinian boy who was killed by his landlord in a hate crime nearly two years ago.

Sept. 21 will now be a day honoring Alfayoumi.

During the dedication, traces of Alfayoumi were found everywhere. This comes after a monument went on display for him earlier this summer, and now, on what is being observed as "Wadee Day," with a playground also dedicated in his honor.

Organizers here are hoping his memory can be a catalyst for change.

"His heart was full of love, his spirit was bright," one speaker said.

An emotional day at the Van Horn Woods East Park in Plainfield for the family, friends, and community of six-year-old Alfayoumi.

"Today, for all of us, signifies a promise to fight for a future that Wadee deserved," an attendee said.

A live painting accompanied by children playing on the playground, now named after Alfayoumi.

In the background, the Muslim Civic Coalition was joined by the Jewish Voice for Peace organization and state representatives to celebrate the day, established through the passage of the Wadee resolution in the Illinois legislature in the spring.

The day of observation comes just a couple of weeks before the day marking the two years since Alfayoumi's death.

Wadee and his mother were attacked by their landlord in October 2023. While his mother survived, the 6-year-old boy died after being stabbed 26 times. The landlord was convicted of a hate crime and murder. We now know he targeted them because of their Islamic faith and as a response to the war between Israel and Hamas, which started days earlier.

"He was murdered because of dehumanizing and hateful rhetoric," said Amina Barhumi, Muslim Civic Coalition.

Samm Costello said even though she never knew Alfayoumi personally, she learned so much from him. She drove two hours just to be at the event.

"I'll never forget the impact that he had on my life just from hearing his name on the news," Costello said.

Costello said his short life has inspired her to stand up against the hate she feels is becoming all too common.

"My eyes are open," she said. "They will continue to be open. I will keep advocating. I'll keep fighting and speaking for those who are oppressed."

The statewide day of observation for Alfayoumi falls on the International Day of Peace. Organizers said it affirms every child's right to live in peace and safety.

They said they will continue to tell his story and that there is more to come as far as legislation goes.