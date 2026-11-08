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Death investigation underway after pair found dead inside running car in Gage Park

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
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Jeramie Bizzle

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Chicago police say they're investigating after a 37-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman were found dead inside a running car early Sunday morning on the city's Southwest Side.

Police said the pair were found in the car around 4:45 a.m. in the 2300 block of West 51st Street in the Gage Park neighborhood.

They said both were pronounced dead at the scene and there were no signs of injuries to their bodies.

Area 1 detectives are conducting a death investigation pending autopsy results.

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