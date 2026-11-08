Death investigation underway after pair found dead inside running car in Gage Park

Chicago police say they're investigating after a 37-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman were found dead inside a running car early Sunday morning on the city's Southwest Side.

Police said the pair were found in the car around 4:45 a.m. in the 2300 block of West 51st Street in the Gage Park neighborhood.

They said both were pronounced dead at the scene and there were no signs of injuries to their bodies.

Area 1 detectives are conducting a death investigation pending autopsy results.